ZHF, clubs meet on Saturday

ZHF, clubs meet on Saturday

The Herald

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation are on Saturday scheduled to meet with their clubs in Kwekwe to map a way forward on how to improve game.

The meeting is going to take place at Kwekwe Sports Club.

“The main focus of the meeting is to strategise on how best we can improve the delivery of the game in club system,” reads the invite from ZHF to the clubs.

Issues to be discussed include playing formats, player licensing and transfer, financing and affiliation of clubs, an overview of the 2022 clubs system and election of the Premier Handball League executive that will run local league competitions.

