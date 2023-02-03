26 CCC members’ public violence case deferred

03 Feb, 2023 - 10:02 0 Views
0 Comments
26 CCC members’ public violence case deferred

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

The matter of 26 CCC members accused of gathering at their Budiriro Member of Parliament Costa Machingauta in Harare with intent to cause public violence was today deferred to April 12 when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The State led by Mr Zebadiah Bofu told the court that investigations were still on-going and that the police needed more time to look into the matter.

The 26, through their lawyers agreed to the postponement.

They all appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting