Zanu PF to continue improving people’s lives

Maxwell Tapatapa-Herald Reporter

Governing authorities from Zanu PF will continue drilling boreholes, constructing roads and eliminating land and space barons in Goromonzi South constituency and other parts of the country for development with no one and no place left behind.

The seat is one of the biggest peri-urban constituencies in the province and fell vacant following the recalling of CCC legislator Mr Stephen Chagwiza by the party’s interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Speaking at Cavadish Primary School in Mashonaland East yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha, who was representing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, said borehole drilling will soon be commencing in the constituency to uplift the standards of living of the people in the area.

“I was hearing the DCC Chairman saying we want clean water here. We have heard that there are already 14 boreholes that have been drilled but we want them to increase above that. We also want them to be solar powered. That’s what we want to see.”

Road construction would start even before regularisation of the peri-urban area.

“It was an issue that some people settled where there are supposed to be roads. However, after hearing your cries we noticed that we can’t wait for regularisation. Let’s see if the CMED can intervene and construct the roads while we wait for regularisation. Our Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona who comes from Mashonaland East has agreed that he will engage CMED under his purview so that they come and start road construction before we do regularisation,” said Cde Bimha.

He emphasised that those illegally parceling out land would be dealt with both by the party disciplinary processes and the laws of the country.

“There are what we call land barons and space barons. Space barons those who say if you sell from that point you have to pay me. That issue must end. If you break the law you will be arrested”.

Cde Bimha also promised residents that title deeds will be issued in the area just like in Epworth where President Mnangagwa begun the process.

He warned party members against ‘Bhora Musango’ especially those who lost in the primary elections.

He also encouraged party members to stop immature campaigns for District Coordinating Committee posts saying it’s too early since currently the party is seized with winning by-elections.

Cde Bimha encouraged all party members to vote for the party’s candidate Cde Washington Zhanda.

Cde Zhanda said the ruling party will win the constituency.

“It’s automatic. I am going to win this time around.

“We are going to return the seat from the opposition. So far we have covered the ground in Goromonzi South.

“Goromonzi South is made up of seven wards, three are rural then four are peri-urban but this time around we have covered the ground even in urban areas.

“People are supporting us, they are rallying behind us, I can assure you victory is certain this time around,” said Cde Zhanda.

Zhanda will be battling it out with CCC candidate Mr Reuben Chikudo.