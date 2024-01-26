‘We’ll protect homeseekers from land barons’

Zanu PF National Chair, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (right) greets party supporters at Afrobank College in Zvimba East Constituency during a campaign rally to support Cde Kudakwashe Mananzva who will represent the revolutionary party in the coming by-elections.

Conrad Mupesa and Tafadzwa Mufamba

THE Zanu PF-led Government has assured the Zvimba East community of its commitment towards addressing challenges faced by urban residents including availing water and improved road network.

The Second Republic has also pledged to regularise various settlements in the constituency amid revelations that many were swindled by land barons to settle illegally.

Addressing a campaign rally at Afrobank College in the constituency yesterday to drum up support for the party’s candidate, Cde Kudakwashe Decide Mananzva, Zanu PF’s chairman and Defence Minister, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government had taken a step further in protecting citizens from land barons while at the same time stopping any evictions.

Cde Mananzva will contest against two other candidates for the Zvimba East constituency that was left vacant following the recall of Mr Oliver Mutasa from Parliament by CCC interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu last year.

“I was told that many in this constituency were deceived by land barons. The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is working to address this issue. We have also seen these challenges in other areas including Mutare and Masvingo.

“There are no evictions that are going to take place until we find a place to relocate those affected,” she said.

Many people in the area are victims of bogus housing schemes that allocated them residential stands on unserviced land in the constituency which borders Harare City.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said while the ruling party has liberated Zimbabwe to be economically independent and have access to land, President Mnangagwa and the Government were not going to fold hands as land barons fleece unsuspecting people.

The Second Republic, she said, was going to make sure that people are availed with title deeds as was done in Epworth.

She took a swipe at the opposition parties for running down towns saying Zanu PF was the only party that was going to bring development and sanity across the country.

“Zanu PF is the only party that has brought development and independence to us as Zimbabweans. As a way of thanking those that fought white minority rule, lets vote resoundingly for our candidate in the February, 3 elections,” she said.

While the West had tried to derail progress towards Vision 2030, she said, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again.

Government has introduced devolution funds that have seen infrastructural development in the constituency.

The constituency has since benefited in the construction of clinics, schools, and staff houses.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also took time to thank the community for voting President Mnangagwa into office for another five-year term mandate.

She however noted that the ruling party had failed to attain a two-thirds majority in parliament, an issue that ought to be corrected by the current CCC confusion.

“In the August 2023 harmonised elections, the West tried and looked for flaws in the election process and found nothing. The polls were held free and fair showing that we have politically matured.”

Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka assured President Mnangagwa of a resounding victory in all the by-elections in the province next week.

Walking the talk, Cde Mananzva has drilled and installed solarised boreholes in Whitecliff and other areas in the constituency to avail clean and safe drinking water.

Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Marian Chombo, who is also Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, said her office was going to look for space to settle those staying in compounds around the area.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF Women’s League descended on Zvamaida Primary School in Chegutu on Monday to drum up support for the party’s candidate, Cde Shacky Timburwa, in the Chegutu West Constituency Ward 28 by-election. The delegation, which included affiliates such as the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and Heritage, was led by the Women’s League Secretary for Finance, Cde Caroline Mugabe.

Cde Mugabe encouraged women to go out in numbers and vote for the party’s candidate.

“Women should take the issue voting seriously as it complements the essence of democratic principles,” she said.

Cde Mugabe added that the presence of party members from the cell level and affiliates, demonstrated the revolutionary party’s organizational strength.

She also called for couples to respect each other and shun Gender Based Violence.

“Pasi nevakadzi vanorova varume. We preach peace, peace and peace,” said Cde Mugabe.