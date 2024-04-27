Harare-Masvingo highway accident death toll rises, police release names of the deceased

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The death toll in the Harare-Masvingo road traffic accident which occurred at the 52 km peg yesterday afternoon has risen to 16, following the death of another passenger who was admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital.

Initially, 15 people had died when a haulage truck travelling towards Harare collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter which was travelling towards Chivhu with 44 passengers on board.

Meanwhile, police have released some of the names of people who died due to the accident.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said eleven out of the 16 were identified by their next of kin.

He said they are Decision Maiziveyi (26) of Madheu Village, Buhera; Joyce Mudzinzwa (44) of 14444 Overspill, Epworth, Harare; Kelly Kwenda (3) of 146 Epworth, Harare; as well as Elisha Jack (6), Elijah Jack Tawananyasha (5), Ezra Jack (1) and Prudence Mahachi. These four are from 1794 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

He said others are Talent Rangwa (23), Leeroy Kido (8), Lloyd Kido (4) and Elmond Ncube, all from 20278 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the remaining five are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

He went on to say investigations have revealed that the passengers were members of the Angels Family Apostolic Church who were on their way to Makumimavi Shrine in Chivhu.

Asst Comm Nyathi reiterated that motorists should be observant on the roads and observe stipulated speed limits.

He also implored drivers to abide by the road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.