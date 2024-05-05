South African actor dies

Actor Mpho Sebeng has reportedly died.

His friend, actor Zola Hashatsi took to his timeline revealing Mpho died in a car accident in Klerksdorp on Sunday morning

“It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, a friend I took in to replace us when we exited Craze TV, a thespian that was Mpho Sebeng. This one hurts and I’m not okay. His star was only beginning to shine. What a loss, he was only 30 years young. I’ll send more info as times go. Will be with the family this week. Please note I’m not taking any calls.”

The actor appeared in many productions, among them The Throne , Zero Tolerance, Soul Buddyz, Z’bondiwe and Ring of Lies.-

Times Live