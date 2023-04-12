Zanu PF primaries re-runs preps start

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Zanu-PF primary elections re-runs will start this week, and the date will be announced after consultations, the party’s National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, has said.

Re-runs will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe-Nembudziya, Insiza South and Zvimba West constituencies.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Bimha said: “We are still planning on the holding of the re-runs for the primary elections in some constituencies. We had been obstructed by the Easter holidays as well as the gathering of the primary elections’ results.

“So we will be sitting down this week and do consultations on when we will have the re-runs.”

Initially, primary election results had produced surprises for sitting Members of Parliament for Gokwe Nembudziya, Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena, and Zvimba West, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi.

However, following a thorough verification process of the outcomes, it was deemed necessary to have re-runs to maintain the integrity of Zanu-PF internal polls.

In Insiza South, confrontations and incidents of violence necessitated a re-run.

So far, 205 candidates have been cleared to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections after the Zanu-PF Politburo last week convened three sessions to consider and endorse the successful candidates.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the re-runs would be held under the strictest of conditions to ensure a democratic outcome.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the revolutionary party was confident of a resounding victory during the harmonised polls.