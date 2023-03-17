Zanu PF postpones primaries

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The much anticipated Zanu PF primary elections that were scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed until further notice.

The primary elections were set for the 18th of March as the party intensifies preparations for the coming harmonised elections.

While addressing the media at the Party Headquarters today, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the new dates will be announced after the Politburo meets on Monday.

“We had anticipated that by Saturday (tomorrow) we would have elections, however because of the overwhelming response, because of these processes that had to be considered. In some areas we had 10 candidates for one position and therefore we have to do a thorough work,” said Cde Bimha.

