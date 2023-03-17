Zimbabwe name full-strength squad for Netherlands series

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have announced a full-strength squad for the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands in Harare next week.

With Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl back from their franchise cricket commitments abroad, the side has also been bolstered by the return from injury of Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

The five players all missed the Test series against the West Indies in Bulawayo last month, with Muzarabani having been sidelined since last November when his old quadriceps muscle injury flared up while playing for Zimbabwe at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Williams fractured a finger while Chatara suffered a thigh muscle injury during the white-ball series versus Ireland in Harare in January.

They are now all fit again.

With Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava also available to face the Netherlands, Zimbabwe Head Coach Dave Houghton is excited to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

ZIMBABWE ODI SQUAD:

Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine (captain), Bradley Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams