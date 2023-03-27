Police warn drug dealers supplying learners

Crime Reporter

Police have come up with vigorous strategies aimed at bringing to book drug dealers and associated accomplices who are supplying drugs to schoolchildren and youths.

This comes after an increase in reports of learners and youths who are taking drugs countrywide.

Police have since launched an operation code named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, under which 4 206 drug dealers and peddlers have been arrested countrywide in the past two months.

Speaking at the 15th edition of the Commissioner General of Police’s Merit Awards last week, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga urged learners to shun drugs and concentrate on their educational development.

“As our children strive to lay a solid foundation for a brighter future, it is however disturbing to note that the scourge of drug and substance abuse is threatening to wipe out tomorrow’s leaders,” he said. “It is important for everyone, that is, youths, parents, religious and traditional organisations, Government, civil society, among others, to join hands in eradicating this devastating scourge.

“On our part as police, we shall continue to vigorously carry out various strategies aimed at bringing drug dealers and associated accomplices to book. To all those involved in such illicit activities, be warned that soon and I repeat, soon we will put you behind bars.

“To schoolchildren, I say, please shun drugs and concentrate on your educational development. Above all, obey your parents and be an obedient child who always cherishes hard work.”

Comm-Gen Matanga urged learners never to be intimidated or fall prey to peer pressure, always remembering the future lay in their hands to develop or to destroy.

He said there was a worrying trend where some learning institutions across the country were being entangled in examination cheating.

Such acts were criminal and eroded the country’s education system, not to mention the reputations of the affected institutions and individuals.

“While we salute schools under the organisation’s remit, I challenge the Staff Officer Education and his team to heighten awareness on ethical conduct, consequences of rogue behaviour and above all, the need to invest in hard work,” said Comm-Gen Matanga.

“For the avoidance of doubt, discipline is the fulcrum of police institutions, hence any school under the organisation’s establishment caught in this devil’s net will face the organisation’s wrath.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said they were celebrating the ZRP schools merit awards ceremony with a heavy heart because they had lost Prince Tawonezvi, an Upper Sixth student at ZRP High School in disturbing circumstances.

“As we come to terms with the tragic demise of the young and promising student, allow me on behalf of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and indeed on my own behalf to convey my deepest condolences to the Tawonezvi family and the ZRP High School family,” he said.

“We continue to pray that his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said he was, however, delighted to note that all their police schools performed exceptionally well in the 2022 ZIMSEC examinations and were ranked among the top.

He said education was a key ingredient towards the socio-economic development of any nation.

“The 2022 ZIMSEC examinations statistics show that police schools remain on an excellent trajectory as evidenced by Ross Camp and Zimuto that recorded 100 percent pass rate each,” said Comm-Gen Matanga.

“Furthermore, the overall pass rate for all police primary schools stood at 97,5 percent against a national pass rate of 40,11 percent.

“A total of 46 learners attained six units in the Grade Seven national examinations.

“In addition, ZRP High School recorded pass rates of 99,2 percent at Ordinary Level and 100 percent at Advanced Level while Support Unit College attained 69,05 percent pass rate at Ordinary Level. Indeed, this milestone achievement is an eloquent demonstration of the unparalleled dedication and determination of both our pupils and facilitators.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said the exceptional results produced by the pupils underscored the organisation’s culture of excellence which permeated every institution of the ZRP.

“Hard work should therefore not go unnoticed and certainly on no account should a blind eye be cast on selfless effort. Suffice to say, this ceremony is an apt recognition and appreciation of the outstanding learners who have excelled in various academic categories.”

Another remarkable feature arising from the 2022 ZIMSEC examinations was that female candidates at all police schools performed better than their male counterparts.

“Allow me therefore to applaud our girl child for the noteworthy performance and urge her to soar cognisant that the sky is never the limit,” he said.

He urged both teachers and pupils to continue building on the success of the preceding year and keep winning.