Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

Herald Correspondent

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has introduced a National Cell Day, which will be celebrated annually to strengthen its grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units, with President Mnangagwa along with the First Family expected to roll-out the inaugural event at his party Cell structure in Kwekwe on June 11.

Ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, this year’s National Cell Day marks the beginning of the membership recruitment drive and voter mobilisation exercise as the party targets five million votes.

As of February, a Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in over 78 000 structures recorded a membership of over 3,2 million members.

National Commissar Dr Mike Bimha yesterday said on the day in question, all party members including the Presidium will attend meetings at their respective cells where meetings will be chaired by cell chairpersons.

The meetings will explain to party members the role of the cell structure as a key organ of the party. Other exercises include cell structure verification exercise, inspection of the cell register and confirmation of cell members who are registered in the national voters roll.

Polling station and area boundary verification exercises will also be done.

“This year’s National Cell Day will mark the beginning of a sustained vigorous membership recruitment and voter mobilisation exercise to boost the numbers of voters for the Party going into the 2023 national election.

“The programme puts emphasis on the importance of the cell or village structure as the basic grassroots organisational and mobilisation unit of the Party. On the day, all Party members including the Presidium will attend meetings at their respective cells. The Day shall be celebrated annually,” said Dr Bimha.

He said all provincial exercises of the day will be set aside while the party’s Department of Science and Technology will assist with how membership data captured will be posted from the cells to the Headquarters where a national membership database will be compiled.

“Cell Political Commissars are requested to capture membership data of their Cells and relay same to the DCC Co-ordinators for onward transmission to the Provincial and Party Headquarters. This information will be used to compile a national membership database at the Party Headquarters,” added Dr Bimha.