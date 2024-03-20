ZACC, ZHRC chairpersons sworn in

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in the chairpersons for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Mr Michael Reza and Zimbabwe Human Right Commission, Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome.

Speaking after taking his oath of office, Mr Reza said he would hit the ground running in ensuring corruption is decisively dealt with.

“There is a general belief that ZACC is toothless but I have been in the system and that is not an entirely accurate description of ZACC.

“It is my intention that I will take it further,” he said

Ms Majome expressed her commitment to serving diligently.

“The priority areas would be to deepen the culture of human rights in Zimbabwe, anchoring firmly in our Constitution which I believe we should just be proud of, that it has a declaration of rights that is broad and deep and that compares head and shoulders and one of the best in the world so thats the priority that I would want there to be a connection that we remember,” she said.