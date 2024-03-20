Govt adopts wheat-based food security

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

In view of climate change and the current El-Nino-induced drought, Government has taken a deliberate policy position to immediately adopt wheat-based food security interventions.

This was said by President Mnangagwa when he received a donation of a consignment of 25 000 tonnes of wheat and 23 000 tonnes of fertiliser from the Russian Federation today.

President Mnangagwa said Government welcomes Russia’s support to strengthen the agricultural sector towards building greater resilience for climate change adaptation and guaranteeing national food security.

He also congratulated his counterpart, President Putin for resoundingly winning the country’s elections recently.

“We welcome Russia’s continued support in our ongoing efforts to consolidate and strengthen our agriculture sector towards building greater resilience for climate change adaptation and guaranteeing sustained national food security,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The donation we are receiving, therefore, represents not only Russia’s material support but also a strong desire by our friends, to see our country thrive and prosper.

“Russia is a recognised powerhouse in maize, wheat and fertiliser production, which significantly contributes to global food security.

“We, thus, continue to learn from the expertise and best practices from the Russian Federation, as we scale up the implementation of our comprehensive Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Programme.

“The past two seasons have seen our country attain great successes in wheat production and productivity, with surplus output in relation to our national wheat requirements.

“In view of climate change and the current El-Nino induced drought, my Government has taken a deliberate policy position to adopt a wheat-based food security intervention now and into the future,” said President Mnangagwa.