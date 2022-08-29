YW4ED spreads wings to S.Africa

Zvamaida Murwira in Johannesburg, South Africa

The diaspora chapter in South Africa of Zimbabwe’s Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED) was launched yesterday at a colourful ceremony attended by several young entrepreneurs.

Young Women 4ED was launched in Harare in August last year by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and seeks to explore empowerment issues for young women.

Yesterday’s event was attended by the organisation’s national chairperson Ms Tatenda Mavetera, and Pan African Parliament committee chairperson for Education and Nkayi South MP Cde Stars Mathe, among other dignitaries.

Addressing several young women resident in South Africa, Young Women of Africa Movement convenor Ms Precious Banda said women should never abandon gender-related issues in pursuance of their political, economic and social activities.

Ms Banda, who is a senior member of South Africa’s African National Congress national youth league, said it was imperative for women to demand equally important stakes of the economy.

“We should demand critical positions as women,” she said.

“We want to own key components of the economy like mines. Let us not accept crumbs. We need to mobilise ourselves around those issues.”

Ms Banda said women in Zimbabwe should draw inspiration from liberation icons such as Mbuya Nehanda.

“Among the blood that was spilt was that of a warrior woman, Mbuya Nehanda,” she said. “We have to carry her dream.”

Ms Banda said women had a huge role in ensuring liberation movements such as Zanu PF and ANC stayed in power.

“You are the women who will keep Zanu PF in power. The future of liberation movements lies with young women,” she said.

Ms Banda said her organisation was formed as a platform for young women to share ideas on issues affecting them.

In her address, Ms Mavetera implored Zimbabwean women in the diaspora to return home and vote for President Mnangagwa in next year’s harmonised elections.

She chronicled several infrastructural projects and developments being spearheaded by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

“President Mnangagwa wants everyone, including women, to prosper in line with his thrust of leaving no one and no place behind,” she said.

“As a country we are moving forward. There have been several projects by the Second Republic. It is therefore important that you come home and vote for President Mnangagwa.”

Cde Mathe said the only way those in the diaspora could protect their country, party and leadership was by voting for President Mnangagwa.