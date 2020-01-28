World mourns legend Kobe Bryant

GONE TOO SOON . . . Kobe Bryant (right), and his daughter Gianna, were both killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, United States, on Sunday morning, plunging the world into mourning. — Picture: Getty Images

Tributes

Michael Jordan

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me.

“We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.

“He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.

“Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”

Lionel Messi

“I have no words . . . all my love for Kobe’s family and friends.

“It was a pleasure to meet you and share good times together. You were a genius like few others.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

“So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

“Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many.

“Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend.”

Rafael Nadal

“Woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsmen in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers.

“My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.”

Novak Djokovic

“My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend.

“There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy.

“May God bless you and your Gianna.

“Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world.

“Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport.

“Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us.

“I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts.”

Maria Sharapova

“This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments.

“I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family.”

Martina Navratilova

“Few athletes transcend their sport, fewer athletes yet transcend sport itself, and Kobe was one of those people. Tragedy beyond words.

“What I really appreciate about him as a man is his support of women’s sports, girls’ sports.

“Most male athletes don’t (do) that, so we thank him for that. It’s just a shame that his second act may have been even greater than his basketball career.”

Stan Wawrinka

“RIP Legend.”

Petra Kvitova

“Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy. RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family.”

Karolina Pliskova

“One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime.”

The ATP Tour

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board.

“On behalf of everyone at the ATP Tour, our thoughts and condolences are with the affected family and friends at this extremely difficult time.” — Agencies.