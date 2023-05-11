Women in Gemstones Association of Zimbabwe launched

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka hands a certificate to Mrs Ruvimbo Kadende who completed a course in Principles of Gemology with the Zimbabwe School of Mining at the launch of the Women in Gemstones Association of Zimbabwe in Chinhoyi.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

An association representing women mining and dealing in gemstones, Women in Gemstone Association of Zimbabwe (WIGAZ) has been launched amid calls for more women to join the trade.

The semi-precious stones pervade the country’s landscape and do not require huge start-up capital.

The launch follows the presentation of certificates to 10 women who undertook courses covering Principles of Gemology aimed at promoting value addition to stones such as tourmaline, tiger’s eye, tanzanite and ruby among others.

One of the people who underwent training at the Zimbabwe School of Mines, Mrs Primrose Siakachana, who is also the chairperson of WIGAZ, said gemstone mining was a low-hanging fruit for women and youths.

“The formation of WIGAZ is something that should help more women to venture into gemstone mining and create employment along the value chain,” said Mrs Siakachana.

“Gemstones are found mostly in rural areas and women can access them while tending their fields and other household chores so local women should

Guest of honour and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said gemstone mining had the potential of lifting many women and youths out of poverty.

“Women need to step up and join the empowerment bandwagon so that they are also financially independent and contribute to the development of the economy,” said Minister Mliswa.