Woman sentenced to 15 years for murdering employer’s relative . . . husband still on the run

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Zvimba woman who connived with her husband in 2018 to murder their employer’s daughter-in-law and escaped to Mozambique after stealing money was last Friday found guilty.

Chinhoyi High Court judge, Justice Catherine Bhachi-Muzawazi found Tabeth Mashizha (24) of Muzanenhamo Village under Chief Chirau guilty of murder with constructive intent.

She will serve an effective 15 years’ jail term.

The couple skipped the border with US$6 000 to Mozambique which they had stolen from the deceased.

Mashizha was arrested on May 14, 2021 in Masiyarwa, Zvimba after returning to Zimbabwe while her co-accused husband is still on the run and believed to be still in the neighbouring country.

She was represented by Mr Paul Sosono of Sosono and Associates.