JUST IN: ‘Major strides in population management’

VP Chiwenga made the remarks when he made a presentation at the 19th edition of the International Inter-Ministerial Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

Mukudzei Chingwere in PATTAYA, Thailand

Zimbabwe has registered major strides in population management putting itself in prime to adequately manage and distribute its resources as well as improving people’s quality of life, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga made these remarks when he made a presentation at the 19th edition of the International Inter-Ministerial Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) which is strategically taking place on the sidelines of the International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP).

The ICFP is scheduled to be officially opened later today and up to 125 countries have sent delegates to the conference.

VP Chiwenga said in response to the targets set by the population and development conference in 2019 at its Nairobi conference, Zimbabwe had proceeded to set up a National Taskforce for Population and Development (NTFPD) in a bid to accelerate the attainment of set goals.

The ICPD Nairobi committed itself to making bold steps to transform the world by ending all maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning and gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls by 2030.

The commitments sit well with the society that Government is fostering under the Second Republic thus the need to setting up of a national taskforce to accelerate the realisation of these goals.

“In recognition of the commitments which were made during the Nairobi Summit held in 2019, the Government of Zimbabwe set up a National Taskforce for Population and Development (NTFPD) which is a key tool for implementing the commitments . . .,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Furthermore, the Government of Zimbabwe has ensured a budget line of contraceptive commodities of $627 million in 2022 and procured contraceptive commodities worth US$1, 5million,” he said.