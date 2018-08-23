Woman attacks hubby with log

Runesu Gwidi in Gutu

Displeased that her husband reprimanded her for indecently dancing during a Zanu-PF meeting ahead of last month’s elections, a Gutu woman seriously injured her partner after attacking him with a log.

Mary Musiiwa (26) of Taruvinga Village under Chief Gutu has since been slapped with 420 hours of community service by a Gutu magistrate after being convicted of contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

Gutu resident magistrate Mr Victor Mahamadi last Friday convicted Musiiwa on her own plea of guilty after she admitted to pummelling her husband with a log in a fit of rage.

Mr Mahamadi ordered her to do unpaid work at Chipangane Primary School near Mpandawana Town.

In sentencing Musiiwa, Mr Mahamadi ruled that the behaviour she portrayed was highly unacceptable.

“Your violent reaction to your spouse is highly unacceptable. As a husband he has the right to control your behaviour in public.

“He was not wrong to ask you to stop dancing in a sexually suggestive manner,” said Mr Mahamadi in his ruling.

The complainant sustained serious facial injuries and on one of his eyes.

A report was made to police leading to Musiiwa’s arrest.