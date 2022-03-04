Winky D in Dubai tonight

Zvakwana Nomore Sweto Arts Correspondent

Zimdancehall musician Winky D real name Wallace Chirumiko will finally get the chance to draw the entertainment curtain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in a highly-anticipated once-off show at the Secret Lounge in Grand Excelsior Hotel.

The Vigilance Camp confirmed this development through a post on their Facebook page which has the show poster and a caption which read, “04/03/22 Dubai get ready for the GAFA and the VIGI.”

The maiden show which was pencilled early 2020, was put on hold following global pandemic Covid-19 restrictions. The show comes at a time when the Zimbabweans in Dubai were thirsty for entertainment that involves artistes from home.

One staunch Winky D supporter Maurice Chikoki said, “I’m waiting for the gig. I have been missing good live music from home and this is the time to party. I know Winky D anozvivharisa (Winky D will deliver a splendid performance).”

Currently riding high with his December 2021 offering titled “Happy Again”, the ghetto people devotee, has maintained and remained on top of this genre, outsmarted all those who thought that they could dethrone him from the big Zimdancehall crown.

Blessed with good song-writing skills and sober habits, Winky D is a talented chanter and a charismatic entertainer of high calibre whose connection with the universal energy flow taps into your soul.

Basing on reactions from the Zimbabwean community in Dubai when news was announced about his maiden trip, Winky D, is loved by many if not all.

His multitude of fans are of all age groups, and this can be attributed to the fact that he sings about social issues which many can identify with and having managed to keep clean lyrics in most of his songs. Cheese & Whiskers, the organisers of the show in Dubai have also pledged a show not to be missed.

“This is one of the best shows and first one specifically for our fellow Zimbabweans here in UAE after the Covid 19 restrictions and lockdown. We’re also happy as we have managed to stick to our pledge on bringing Winky D to Dubai.

“Our previous plan was shattered soon after announcing the show because of surging COVID-19 cases during that time and led to total lockdown. This time we are in full force, having planned this for a long time, we will surely deliver a show not to forget,” said Cheese & Whiskers spokesperson.

In his career, Winky D has won several international and local awards including; Africa’s 2021 Accountability Music Award, the IRWA award, the Best Dancehall Artiste 2020 Award at the African Entertainment Awards from the United States of America (AEAUSA) and various Zimbabwe awards.

Dubai is a major tourist destination in the world with a population that has over 70 percent foreigners. With the increasing number of Africans in the city, Winky D is set to win more fans.