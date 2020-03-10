What Chinese researchers discovered about COVID-19

(200306) -- WUHAN, March 6, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Xie Wen from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University conducts detections at the clinical laboratory of the Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 4, 2020. The laboratory brought together medical personnel from different hospitals and medical testing institution, most of whom are female. Their work is to test samples collected from COVID-19 patients and provide diagnostic information for doctors. Although they do not contact with patients directly, they still have to wear layers of protective suits for the direct contact with the virus. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)