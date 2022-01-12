Warriors’ performance raises fans’ hopes

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national football team fitness trainer Gerald Maguranyanga says Warriors coach Norman Mapeza and his charges showed great determination to progress to the last 16 at this year’s African Cup of Nations tournament despite losing narrowly to Senegal in the opening match on Monday.

Maguranyanga, who has worked under various national team coaches in different generations, yesterday said he did not expect the Warriors to stand a chance against Senegal.

However, the disappointing moment came deep in added time when the team conceded a handball in the penalty box and eventually fell to Sadio Mane’s 97th minute penalty conversion.

“Generally, I consider myself lucky to have worked with various Zimbabwe national team coaches and I believe I have an understanding of the psychology and mind of Zimbabwean coaches.

“Mapeza demonstrated that he is a brave coach.

“The players, too, did well for the most part of the game. Of course, they were jittery at first but they later got into the groove and kept Senegal at bay for over 90 minutes. That Senegal side is not an average team, mind you.

“So the performance by the Zimbabwean team boils down to leadership. The technical team did their job. We defended well, which I think was the game-plan.

“Secondly, the goalkeeper, Petros Mhari, certainly proved me wrong. Personally, I don’t favour goalkeepers who are not imposing in frame although sometimes there are exceptions. Mhari is not big and there is nothing fancy about him but he did a splendid job to keep us in the game as the last man in defence. He was my Man of the Match by country miles.

“This year we have not heard issues about money in the camp and I think it contributes to the oneness and good performances. We need to continue with the confidence but we don’t have to develop complacency in our next match,” said Maguranyanga.

Most of the fans were impressed by Zimbabwe’s resilience as they repelled the star-studded Lions of Teranga. Liverpool ace Mane, who is the team’s poster boy, was largely anonymous in the game.

Banda Kingston (Jnr) said the Warriors won many hearts with their firm showing.

“Couldn’t be more proud. A resolute performance that deserved, at least, a point. This is one of those days when defeat isn’t deserved, but we don’t have time to mourn.

“We have a game against Malawi to prepare for. Let’s dust ourselves up and go again. I’m sure if we do it with all our hearts, it will be worth it in the end. Senegal won the game, but the Warriors won our hearts. Go Warriors Go.”

Zimbabwe played mostly as a unit. Apart from Mhari, football enthusiasts also gave plaudits to individuals like Kundai Benyu, Gerald Takwara, Kelvin Madzongwe, Teenage Hadebe and Bruce Kangwa who were key in warding off Senegal attacks.

“Yesterday’s game-plan was very clear. Defend as a team, build up and attack. (Kelvin) Madzongwe and (Kundai) Benyu were very good in defending. However only (Ishmael) Wadi tried hard to break the defence with no results.

“Knowledge Musona played well. However, running to and fro drained him big time. He will suffer from fatigue if he continues overworking like this. And also the set-pieces he took, they had no power.

“Well done coach (Mapeza) and the team. We hope next game Jordan Zemura will be around. We need someone who is fast and can close in gaps for wingers and defence,” said another fan, Edson Mabibi.

Frances Nenzou said Mapeza could have switched his game-plan in the second half after seeing that Senegal were getting frustrated. Zimbabwe did not trouble the Lions of Teranga much in their own half as they played with too much caution. Prince Dube and Ishmael Wadi lacked supply in strikeforce.

“He mustn’t be that rigid. He had an opportunity to turn the tables against Senegal, they defended with ease each time we attacked. So he was supposed to change the way we were attacking.

“By instantly turning a defensive game into attacking, the Senegalese were going to panic, go back and defend and we could have gotten a draw,” said Nenzou.

The penalty incident was a heartbreaking moment for all Zimbabweans. Madzongwe’s desperate sliding effort which resulted in handball was unwarranted, especially when there were three more defenders and goalkeeper behind him.

Fungai Chirikure said Zimbabwe ought to have managed their game well in those dying moments.

“It was a clear penalty. A bit of inexperience in the final stages. Takwara and Mhari were outstanding. We move on to the next one.”

Gabriel Zulu added: “The penalty was hard to concede but it was legitimate. I’m bleeding with frustration. We move on.

“I think the coach should use versatile players as super substitutes that cause havoc upfield. In the dying minutes, we should not allow opponents in our box next time. Kuda Mahachi was the most appropriate in the last 10 minutes or so. He’s proved it before.”

Nkosilathi George Mlalazi said Zimbabwe need to build on the strengths of their defence going into the last two matches against Malawi and Guinea.

“The defence is our strongest department judging from this outing. Now it’s needed to improve going forward. A serious gunman is needed. Admiral Muskwe needs to be given a chance; he could be a revelation like Petros Mhari, who in my opinion was King of the Match.’’

South African fan Wena O Batla Mang said Zimbabwe, who are one of the only two SADC teams at AFCON along with Malawi, impressed in their first game despite the defeat.

“Truly speaking, I was impressed with the guys’ performance. With the experience the Senegalese possess when it comes to this tournament, you would expect the scoreline to be somewhere around 4-0 but the Zimbabweans stood their ground until that unfortunate last minute incident.

“But I do hope you will score and win in your next games, and solidify your defence. I’m supporting you all the way as your neighbour, with love from South Africa.”