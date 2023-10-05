War victims commend President Mnangagwa for improved welfare

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

War victims have commended the Second Republic’s stance towards the improvement of the welfare of people living with disability as a result of the war of liberation as many of them are benefiting in various livelihood programmes that have been initiated.

More than 10 000 people living with disability acquired as a result of the liberation war remain vulnerable with Government interventions being a key requirement in fulfilling the basic needs for this group.

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZLWVA) chairperson Mrs Vongai Mutokoti said there is notable achievement in the welfare of their members through the inclusion in the development agenda which has resulted in some of them embarking on piggery projects, benefiting from farming inputs and basic needs like food and blankets.

Through assistance from various Government departments and private players, the association has increased its participation in the development dialogue by holding training workshops and carrying campaign awareness programmes.

“Just after the inception of the new dispensation to this day, we are realising numerous improvements. In 2018, through the President’s State Lotteries Fund, we held a workshop deliberating on the functions of the war victims’ associations,” said Mrs Mutokoti.

“Through the association, we received a residential piece of land in Matebeleland South for a war victim with disabilities. During the National Disability Expo, we also received maize seed, sunflower and sorghum seed under the same programe.”

She said the inclusion of war victims in national programmes has resulted in them accessing tonnes of mealie meal and rice from Government and other benevolent business stakeholders.

“We also have piggery projects in Midlands, Mat South and Mat North whilst other provinces are yet to benefit. We are expecting to roll out a goat rearing project soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, the director of Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Christine Peta said Government is currently conducting an assessment of the state of welfare for war victims in various provinces to serve as a guide to the livelihood programmes that are required.

“We are taking a holistic approach in addressing the needs and concerns of these people. We are currently undertaking an assessment throughout the country,” said Dr Peta.