Gold rush in Gweru suburb

Gold rush in Gweru suburb Police Support Unit being deployed in Mtausi suburb in Gweru to fend off artisanal miners who have descended in the area following a gold rush.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police in Gweru have cordoned off part of Mtausi suburb along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway after violence and skirmishes erupted from some artisanal miners following the discovery of gold deposits in the area.

Police say some residents raised alarm after over 100 artisanal miners descended on the suburb in search of gold.

A resident of the area, Mr Norman Machacha said he had to call the police after several efforts to ward off artisanal miners from his residential stand failed.

