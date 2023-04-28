VP implores business to assert African interests

Mukudzei Chingwere in Bulawayo

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has implored business leaders to join in the quest to assert Africa’s sovereignty and preserve the continent’s interests in the unfolding new global economic and geo-political order.

VP Chiwenga made these remarks yesterday when he spoke at the Connect Africa Symposium at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The symposium is one of the key business forums of the ZITF and it is specifically dedicated to conferring and sharing solutions to the vast social and economic challenges afflicting African economies. VP Chiwenga’s call comes as Zimbabwe has taken a bold and sovereign position to determine its own destiny, with President Mnangagwa on record that engagement and re-engagement will be premised on the sacrosanct fact that Zimbabwe is a sovereign independent republic. Regional and international participants who attended the symposium were left in awe at the support Government is giving to local businesses as informed by Government’s eagerness to foster private sector led economic development.

“Asserting Africa’s sovereignty and unique interests in the unfolding new global economic, and geo-political order. We are confronted by wars which are sure to re-make the global order as we have known it until now,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Africa must jealously guard her interest and position in the unfolding global drama. We are no one’s underdog and should not be drawn into foreign wars as proxies of any power or combatant.

“We have our own challenges to confront and resolve, our mission to thrash and resolve. Gone are the days when foreign powers come to our meetings and platforms to overwrite our own agendas.

“We see repeated attempts at hectoring our Africa into answering to issues quite peripheral to its interests. That must end. We also see attempts by bigger powers to fight over our resources which they want to control and to dictate partnerships and friendships for us. We know our interests.

“We do not need to be lectured through rank hypocrisy. We must put our foot down as a continent, look to ourselves, and assess partnerships for how well they serve us, now and in future. That is the Africa we want and seek to build.

“Pursuant to these broad objectives, this year’s edition of the Symposium seeks to address strategies for unlocking of Africa’s potential, with focus on innovation, competitiveness and sustainable development.

“I have no doubt that as the conversation progresses, solutions will be found to exploit Africa’s potential, and overcoming any handicaps, leading to the ultimate achievement of these broad objectives.

“It is my fervent hope that such a development will benefit our individual states and the collective development of our Africa.”

Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Mr Wamkele Mene, said they were determined to create opportunities for African countries.

In 2019 alone and before the onset of Covid-19, bemoaned Mr Mene, Africa incurred a US$16 Billion pharmaceutical bill importing medicines and medical paraphernalia.

Had this money or a considerable chunk of it been spent buying locally, this would have gone a long way in building African medical manufacturing capacity

“Africa’s combined contribution to global trade is estimated to be just over two percent and Africa’s combined contribution is estimated to be just over three percent,” said Mr Mene.

“That means that there is a significant deficit that Africa must focus on to be global competitive.”

ZITF board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo talked of the need of improving intra Africa trade which he says is too low.

Mr Moyo bemoaned the poor or lack of connectedness to facilitate trade between African countries.

“Intra Africa trade is still well below 25 percent, most African countries have their trading partners being off the continent,” he said.

“Most African countries will trade in the main with foreign countries. Trade fragmentation of the African countries, it is so complex to reach African destinations.”

Some delegates who spoke during question and answer sessions spoke of the need for the implementation of easy of doing business measures to improve intra Africa trade.

Zimbabwe was commended for its friendly immigration modalities in this regard.