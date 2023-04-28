President mourns Tongai Muzenda

Joseph Madzimure and Tsitsi Tasaranarwo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed shock and sadness at the death of former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister and son to the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, Tongai, who passed away in a car accident in Harare on Wednesday night.

He was 57.

Cde Muzenda, who was also a former Gutu West legislator, died on the spot after his vehicle hit an electricity pole in Borrowdale suburb.

At the time of his death, Cde Muzenda was General Manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

In a statement last night, President Mnangagwa described the late Cde Muzenda as a hardworking man who loved his country.

“I learnt with a deep sense of shock, horror and grief of the death last night in a car crash of Cde Tongai Muzenda, son of our late Vice President, Dr Simon Vengai Muzenda. A promising and trustworthy young executive, the late Cde Tongai Muzenda had been put in charge of our strategic arm, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe at which he provided excellent leadership. Today the MMCZ is all the poorer without him,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Cde Muzenda acquitted himself remarkably well in all these roles, thus upholding the family tradition of enterprise, public-spiritedness and great service to the nation.

“The late departed served our country in various capacities, including that of a Deputy Minister of Government under the First Republic, and as a Member of Parliament for Gutu West Constituency. Before his political career, soon after his university studies, the late Cde Tongai joined the corporate world as a young executive.

“He acquitted himself remarkably well in all these roles, thus upholding the family tradition of enterprise, public-spiritedness and great service to our nation. In that sense, he was a true chip off the old block, and we deeply mourn his untimely demise in such violent circumstances,” he said.

Alongside his peers, President Mnangagwa said the late Cde Muzenda helped to shape the mining sector in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

“Alongside his peers the late Cde Muzenda helped to shape our mining sector, including playing the key role of policy sounding board at a time when we seek to refashion this sector so it keeps pace with expectations of our nation, and with emerging global mining trends and standards. He will be sorely missed by all of us in Government, especially by those operating at the level of initiating mining policy,” he said.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu PF, Government, our nation, my family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Muzenda family, and to the surviving spouse and children on this their saddest loss.”

“May they find solace in the outstanding service the late departed rendered to his people and nation during his short lifetime. We shall always remember his contributions to our nation. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke, who worked closely with the Muzenda family in Gutu District, described the death of Cde Muzenda as a loss to the nation and Gutu in particular.

Cde Matuke worked closely with the Muzenda family as the late Vice President Muzenda’s constituency co-ordinator in the 90s.

“I know Tongai from a tender age when I was the constituency co-ordinator of his father, the late former Vice President Muzenda in Gutu North. I worked closely with him to ensure the party won resoundingly in Gutu when his father was still a Member of Parliament for Gutu North. He was involved in politics and joined the Zanu PF youth league in Gweru and was later transferred to Masvingo province.

“He loved politics and farming during his youthful days,” he said.

Cde Matuke described Tongai as a humble man despite coming from a prominent family.

“He was a humble man. You could not notice that he was the son of a Vice President. Like his father, he was a man of the people who mingled with everyone despite one’s standing in the community,” said Cde Matuke.

The Masvingo provincial party leadership has applied for provincial hero status for Tongai in recognition of his immense contribution to the party.

Cde Muzenda played a role in the establishment of secondary and primary schools, clinics and rehabilitation of roads in Gutu.

Through his developmental work ethic, Cde Muzenda established Thornhill Secondary School, Ndawi Clinic in ward 29, Chavarove Clinic and Dombo Clinic in Ward 1, Gutu West.

Zanu PF deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde John Paradza, who took over as Gutu West MP from Cde Muzenda, weighed in saying he was a hardworking man and mentor to the young generation.

“He handed over the constituency to me and helped win it back to Zanu PF when he stepped down. He also advised me on a number of projects to ensure we develop the constituency. He recently donated 10 000 bricks to complete the construction of Mbamba Clinic using his personal resources.

“As a successful businessman, he also donated fuel to the District Development Fund in Gutu to ensure the successful rehabilitation of roads in the area,” said Cde Paradza.

Cde Muzenda leaves behind wife Constance and two children.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.