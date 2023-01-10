Visual artist wins US$30k

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Renowned local visual artist Raphael Jamu ended the year on a high note after scooping Best Fine Artist of the Year accolade at the End of Year 2022 Art In The Making Top Five Worldwide Awards in New York, United States.

Held by American Artist 1515 Broadway, New York, the awards saw Jamu walking away with the first and most coveted prize which carried a US$25 000 prize money and an art kit worth US$5 400.

Jamu was ranked ahead of second placed Mexican artist Emyl McDonals Cheney who took home US$15 000, Suzzane Hulk (Switzerland), Malik Curtis (Serbia) and Julian Nasal Brown (United States) who won US$10 000, US$7000 and US$5 000 respectively.

The awards were sponsored by philanthropists art patrons Lincoln Anderson and Pat Van Gelder.

Jamu said he was happy to be recognised for his hard work.

“It feels amazing to be recognised for ones’ work,” he said.

“It shows that my art is being well received even beyond our borders.

“Being ranked number one in the world is a delight so humbling especially looking at my road to where I am today.

“I’m really grateful for the honour.”

Jamu is a celebrated artist whose marvellous portraits of prominent figures have won a lot of praise. He has painted portraits of a number of celebrities, sports personalities, business people and politicians.

Some of his memorable works are great depictions of the late music superstar Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry and President Mnangagwa.

Jamu said his paintings of the former US president Barak Obama won him international recognition.

“I painted a portrait of former US president Barak Obama and his family and Joe Biden current US president,” he said.

“That’s how they select my works to became first on top five of the awards.”

Hailing from Chinhoyi, Jamu is celebrated for nurturing young artists in Mashonaland West and the nation at large.

His paintings are displayed in many public and private offices in Zimbabwe and across the globe.