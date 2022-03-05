Visit Zimbabwe Tourism Conference underway in Dubai

Visit Zimbabwe Tourism Conference underway in Dubai Delegates follow proceedings as the conference start.

The Herald

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

THE Visit Zimbabwe Tourism Conference and Exhibition is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where local tourism industry players are showcasing their unique product offers and will engage with the Middle East market leaders during the two-day programme.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Lovemore Mazemo giving welcome remarks.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi, is leading the country’s delegation to the conference, which is a key highlight of Zimbabwe’s participation in the ongoing Expo Dubai Global 2020.

Today’s session will highlight Zimbabwe as a destination of choice for visitors and investors.

Some of the delegates follow proceedings at the conference.

It will proffer different tourist places or areas of interest that can be visited across Zimbabwe while also higlighting the abundant tourism investment opportunities.

