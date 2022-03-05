Visit Zimbabwe Tourism Conference underway in Dubai

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

THE Visit Zimbabwe Tourism Conference and Exhibition is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where local tourism industry players are showcasing their unique product offers and will engage with the Middle East market leaders during the two-day programme.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi, is leading the country’s delegation to the conference, which is a key highlight of Zimbabwe’s participation in the ongoing Expo Dubai Global 2020.

Today’s session will highlight Zimbabwe as a destination of choice for visitors and investors.

It will proffer different tourist places or areas of interest that can be visited across Zimbabwe while also higlighting the abundant tourism investment opportunities.