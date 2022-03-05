Young entrepreneurs launch Men BelieveED

President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Men BelievED founder Mr Justin Matsatsira (right) show their appreciation as youths testify how their livelihoods have changed in the Second Republic at the official launch of Men BelievED Movement in Harare last night.

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

A group of young entrepreneurs launched their Men BelieveED in Harare last night, stating that the economic reforms that have opened doors for them must continue under a second term for President Mnangagwa.

The group reckons the President has delivered on his promises, with fast economic growth last year accelerating to 7,8 percent this year as the Government pushes policies that deliver growth and ensure that very large numbers can share in and benefit from that growth, with growth rates among the highest in the world.

Speaking at the launch of the Men BelievED in Harare last night, the President pledged that his administration would continue the reforms that have pushed Zimbabwe into one of the fastest growing economies and the fastest in the region.

Mr Danny Mambondiyani introduced successful entrepreneurs to the President detailing the nature of their business. The President was excited by the ingenuity of youths.

Mr Justice Matsatsira the founder of the Men BeilevED concept said the idea came about after the President delivered on his promises and they believe more can be done.

Some who spoke talked of the time taken by other countries to achieve the developments they now enjoyed and this supported their view that the President should be given more time to continue the policies and their implementation.

While addressing the group, the President once again stressed the need for a unified environment of peace, love and harmony that will grow the economy to back the economic moves of the Government.

“As we convene at this important launch, our country continues to register successes on many fronts and across all key sectors of the economy.

“The ease of doing business reforms implemented by my Government have seen increased investment inflows, whilst remittances from our citizens in the diaspora continue to reach new levels.

“As such, our economy projected to grow by 7.8 percent this year making us one of the highest growth rates in our region,” said President Mnangagwa.

Government is set to roll-out a developmental strategy to help rural communities now growing export crops to revamp and industrialise their projects.

He said rural communities boosting agricultural production will play a leading midwifery role towards delivering Government’s rural industrialisation drive.

“The creation of vibrant rural industry systems has begun. This is expected to greatly improve incomes of our people in rural communities and create modern jobs for our people right where they live.

“The future keeps getting brighter and brighter. Thousands of our people continue to be lifted out of poverty into prosperity,” said President Mnangagwa.

He went on to give details of the transformations happening across the economy in sectors such as mining and others that will be improved.

The President encouraged the youths to continue working hard and be prosperous but reminded them that all their work had to be done in a corruption-free environment.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Government was looking at quickly transforming the lives of the ordinary people telling the youths to follow the teachings of President Mnangagwa.

“Young people as leaders of tomorrow should continue to learn from their elders so that the perpetual existence of our nation is guaranteed.

“You need to tap on all the tenets, those strategic tactical things which the President is teaching you today, so that Zimbabwe is carried to the next stage,” said VP Chiwenga.