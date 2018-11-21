Vision 2030 challenge achievable, says Zivhu

Walter Mswazie in Chivi

CHIVI South National Assembly member Cde Killer Zivhu has challenged people who hail from his constituency to commit themselves towards achieving the 2030 developmental vision expounded by President Mnangagwa.

He challenged those from the constituency to also help develop the area through contributing towards education, road network and disadvantaged children, as part of meeting that vision.

Addressing school heads, councillors and chiefs during Chivi South pre-business conference meeting at Rock Motel, Ngundu Growth Point on Monday, Cde Zivhu said citizens were supposed to support President Mnangagwa’s vision to achieve a middle income economy by 20130 through developing their areas in different ways.

The event was a precursor to the all-stakeholders Chivi South business conference slated for Saturday at the same venue in which those hailing from the constituency would convene to come up with developmental trajectory for the constituency for the next five years.

“The idea is to support our President, Cde Mnangagwa’s vision of attaining a middle income economy by 2030,” said Cde Zivhu. “He is like the biblical Nehemiah who needs assistance from us to build the walls of Jerusalem.

“This is a precursor meeting to our main conference on Saturday where I am challenging everyone here — headmasters, war veterans and Zanu-PF party members who include the business community, to embrace the concept of giving.

“We have to come up with development committees comprising traditional leaders, church organisations, councillors and school heads which spearhead development.”

Turning to Tugwi-Mukosi Dam project, Cde Zivhu reiterated that while the water reservoir was a national project, people in Chivi deserved to benefit first.

He said a number of projects were in the pipeline for the 1,8 billion cubic dam with the fishery and reminded villagers that more people were going to be relocated to pave way for the new developments.

Cde Zivhu said there would be a game park around the dam, and a massive infrastructure development, with the whole area earmarked for a town.

“As people of Chivi, we should also benefit from the dam projects through fishery projects,” he said. “We need large boats and our people have the capacity to buy own boats, as they cost between $3 000 and $12 000, depending on size.