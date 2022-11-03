VAYA Mobility celebrates four years of popular, safe ride-hailing service  

Extends celebrations to customers by slashing prices for next 3 months

VAYA Mobility this month celebrates four years in which it has become the most popular and preferred ride-hailing platform for both passengers and partners in Zimbabwe.

And to celebrate its fourth anniversary, VAYA Mobility has slashed its prices to US$1 per kilometre for the next three months, from this November to the end of January 2023.

The EcoCash Holdings subsidiary, a pioneer in the sector, has quickly become the largest ride-hailing platform in the country by fleet size and trip volumes, during a period in which it has evolved and developed additional models, including VAYA logistics.

Over the last few years, ride-hailing services in the country have gained popularity, with more customers moving away from their private and the public modes of transport and opting to use Vaya, which provides great convenience, reliability, security and safety – leading to its phenomenal growth over the past four years.

VAYA Technologies Chief Executive Officer Mr Givemore Jojo said the platform-based serivce’s growth is underpinned by safe, secure and reliable services.

“To help safeguard users of our ride-hailing service, our VAYA platform uses technology-driven security solutions and continuously innovates to provide a seamless mobility experience for our clients. In addition, all our drivers undergo police background checks,” he said.

This comes amid reports of some passengers losing valuable personal possessions, such as smartphones, cash, handbags, and jewellery, among other things, after boarding illegal taxis, commonly known as Mushikashikas, and other unlicensed vehicles.

Mr Jojo warned passengers to be careful and think of their personal safety first as we approach the festive season.

“We are now approaching the festive season where crime rates usually increase. We are encouraging passengers to be careful and put their personal safety and that of their loved ones first by using trusted and reliable modes of transport,” he said.

In the event that one does not feel safe during a VAYA ride, he said they can immediately press an emergency button, which automatically sends an alarm signal with details of the car they are in, its location, the name and phone number of the VAYA partner (or driver) to selected close contacts and the nearest police station. The emergency button is in the VAYA App.

“All trips are GPS-tracked and family and friends of users can follow the trip and route taken by their loved ones in real-time, and they can also get private emergency help through the app, at the push of a button,” Mr Jojo said.

In the past four years, VAYA Mobility has safely transported thousands of employees and students to their workplaces and schools using its VAYA Corporate Shuttle service.

The service offers a minibus option for five or more passengers with a personalised door-to-door service, to pick up and drop off passengers. The service is best suited for schools, corporates or any group of travellers.

To order a car service, simply download the VAYA Africa application on Google Play Store or Apple Store, sign up and request a ride, and you are good to go!

END////