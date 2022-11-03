US President raps poll cry babies

Herald Reporter

UNITED States President Joe Biden has exposed election poll results deniers in the mould of opposition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa as threats to democracy since their hard-line positions often fan vitriol and violence.

In a statement ahead of his country’s midterm elections, Mr Biden, raised concern over the preponderance of persons, who have a history of rejecting poll results that do not favour them, in the forthcoming elections in America.

“As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America – for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state who won’t commit to accepting the results of the elections they’re in,” Biden said.

“That is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it is un-American.”

Mr Biden stinging rebuke on violence mongers smugly fits the Zimbabwean context where the opposition, the CCC, (formerly known as MDC) has since 2000 rejected poll outcomes unless if they are in its favour.

In the last general elections, 2018, Mr Chamisa rejected the poll results even before they were officially announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the constitutionally mandated body that runs elections in the country—triggering an orgy of violence.

Following the same script, albeit in the US, supporters of former US president Donald Trump, incited by their leader, rejected the poll results in 2020 after he had lost to Mr Biden and in almost similar fashion went on a rampage as they, like Mr Chamisa’s supporters sought to overturn the democratic outcome.