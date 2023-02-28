UZ in inaugural arts festival

Kundai Marunya

Arts Correspondent

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Department of Creative Media and Communication, in conjunction with Kaption events, is set to host the inaugural University of Zimbabwe International Arts Festival in April.

Running under the theme: “Arts for social change and economic development”, the event will be held at the university’s main campus from April 3 to April 8.

It will feature events in different disciplines including music, fashion, photography, dance, theatre and visual arts, while various workshops will be held in different areas, among them the creative market.

Kaption Events marketing department’s Greatness Ngwenya said the festival was aimed at promoting grass root arts.

“The festival will showcase art that integrates into the social economic environment; create employment in collaboration with Government’s Vision 2030, while promoting arts within communities as a way of expression,” she said.

Ngwenya called for artists to register to participate.

“We have extended a call for participation for artists in different disciplines be they film makers, photographers, musicians, dancers, artisans, fashion designers and poets,” she said.

“People are really showing interest, we have more than 20 exhibitors and poets who want to take part.

“We also have organisations like Nash TV who have agreed to work with us for media coverage, while Zimbabwe International Film Festival Trust who will be doing the call out for film makers for us. Unpublished Pvt Ltd will be assisting in curating the photography workshops and exhibitions.”

Ngwenya said they extended an invitation to other universities to participate.

“For now we are sending invites to different universities, but we are open to hosting performances from outside Zimbabwe if we get any,” she said.

The call for registration closes on March 15.

Ngwenya said the festival will help prop creative at the university to diverse markets.

“The festival is targeted at selected communities particularly adults aged 18 years and over,” she said.

“Performances, exhibitions and screenings will target 2 000 audiences in total.

“It is expected that the festival will go on annually at the university with beneficiaries including students, staff and other creative who may not necessarily be linked to the university.”

Kaption is a student initiative at the University of Zimbabwe under the Department of Creative Media and Communication, that specialises in event planning and brand management with the goal to support and uplift young creatives.

The organisation has introduced and hosted a number of development projects such as the annual Beit Hall Entertainment Awards.

Kaption has experienced members who have been involved in hosting events such as the Mitambo International Theatre Arts Festival, Zimbabwe International Film Festival, Let Them Festival, Zim Hip Hop Awards, and Poetry Red Carpet Awards.

Kaption’s initiatives pay special attention to social transformation and justice.