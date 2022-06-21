US$30k shot in the arm for Zimbabwe National High Schools Moot team

President Mnangagwa hands over the cash to Sister Kudzai Mutsure of Dominican Convent. Picture by Believe Nyakudjara

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has donated US$30 000 to the reigning World International Moot Court Champions, the Zimbabwe National High School Moot team drawn from four high schools to enable them to compete at the European Moot Court scheduled for next week in Romania.

Handing over the money to the students at State House in Harare today, President Mnangagwa saluted the students for being good ambassadors for the country.

“They had a successful competition with their counterparts worldwide and it went very well so far and they are now invited to go and compete or contest with other colleagues in Europe, Romania.

“As Government and personally as President l feel very proud that they are putting the flag of Zimbabwe very high. They should feel that the President supports them. I am giving them US$30 000,” he said.

The country’s school learners and aspiring lawyers who were the only African representatives in the international virtual event are set to compete in Romania starting from June 25 to July 5, 2022.

The International Moot Court is an outgrowth of the internationally acclaimed mentor law firm or school partnership programme.

It was created in the 1980s by lawyers in the United States of America. The lawyers’ partners and associates help the students prepare for an appellate argument.