Katai set new PB in 50m backstroke

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

PROMISING swimmer DONATA Katai on Tuesday set a new personal best time in the 50m backstroke at the ongoing 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Katai finished ninth in Heat Three, in 29.81seconds.

Her entry time was 30.17seconds.

Overall, she was placed number 25 out of 39 swimmers from the four heats.

The top 16 progressed to the semi-final.

Zimbabwe still have two more swimmers – Nomvula Mjimba and Liam Davis expected to compete on Wednesday.