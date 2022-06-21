IKO Nakamura Champ of Champs tourney on cards

Karatekas going through their paces at a local dojo in Harare

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Karate Organisation Nakamura Zimbabwe are on Saturday expected to stage their third Champ of Champs tournament at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

The tournament will feature participants from different full-contact karate styles and other different types of martial arts.

Some of the styles expected to take part are Kyokushinkan, So-Kyokushin, Kyokushin Sonoda, Ashihara, Shorinji Kempo and Kyokushin Union among other styles.

IKO Nakamura Zimbabwe branch chief Tawanda Mufundisi said they are looking forward to the tournament as it returns after a two-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Registration is already underway and closes on Thursday.