Illegal settlers invade farm earmarked for Chegutu town expansion

Some of the illegal settlers being addressed by the land barons purporting to be linked to the ruling party, Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF's provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has condemned the activities.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THOUSANDS of illegal settlers yesterday invaded Risboro Farm which is earmarked for Chegutu urban expansion under the Smart City concept.

The farm which measures 1 176 hectares in extent is part of the 10 000 hectares released to Chegutu Municipality and Chegutu Rural District Council by

Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for urban growth.

The Government. through a Statutory Instrument 83 of 2022 published on April 29, 2022, legally established the Joint Committee comprising of the two councils to illustrate the powers and responsibilities reposed on the Joint Committee.

In a statement, the committee warned invaders saying all trespassers at Risboro Farm will be reported to the law enforcement agents for prosecution under Zimbabwe’s laws.

“Presently, there are some farming operations that are being monitored by the Committee as we prepare the land use plan which is expected to be completed by end of September 2022.

Therefore, no other activity or operation is allowed on Risboro Farm until such time as the Joint Committee would have allowed, directed or otherwise,” reads part of the statement.

Over five thousand land seekers invaded the farm yesterday and were seen pegging residential stands of various sizes.

No arrests have been made so far.