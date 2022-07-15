US$1 000 for DJ Tira passport

The Herald

Arts Reporter

South African musician Dj Tira has offered US$1 000 to anyone who finds his passport.

He posted on his social media handles: “I have a reward for US$1 000 for anyone to return my passport,” he posted.

The musician lost his passport last week in Gwanda after staging a concert in the town.

Dj Tira said he later noticed that he had no passport on Sunday afternoon as he was checking in at the Bulawayo airport.

He was later on Tuesday assisted by the South African embassy who issued him with a one-way exit pass to return back home in South Africa.

