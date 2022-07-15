De-limitation voters’ roll inspection begins

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said all is in place for the commencement of the inspection of the voters’ roll expected to start on Sunday with at least 11 000 inspection centres having been set up.

 

Briefing the press at its headquarters this afternoon, ZEC spokesperson Mr Jasper Mangwana said there are 11 107 delimitation voters’ roll inspection centres.

 

“Two officers will be in charge of each centre. Composite centres with up to four inspection centres will also be manned by two officers. The inspection exercise is for those who registered under BVR up to 30 May 2022.

 

“The de-limitation voters’ roll has 5 804 497 voters. Inspection will run from July 17-26 2022. Printing of the voters’ rolls for delimitation is complete and they are being distributed to inspection centres,” he said.

