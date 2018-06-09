US observer mission gives thumbs up to poll preps

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The International Republic Institute and the National Democratic Institute election observer mission led by a former United States Congressman, Mr David Dreier, yesterday gave thumbs-up to the country’s election preparations saying there had been a marked improvement compared to previous polls.

Addressing journalists in its pre-election assessment, the mission said the decision to invite international observers this time around was a milestone coupled with the peaceful environment obtaining in the country.

The delegation comprised Mr Dreier, deputy leader of the Irish Senate Mrs Catherine Noone, former chairperson of South African Independent Electoral Commission Dr Brigalia Bam, and former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mr Barry Jackson, among others.

Mrs Noone said they had been notable improvement in the electoral environment initiated by the new administration led by President Mnangagwa.

“The IRI-NDI delegation heard a clear and unambiguous message of hope for a new future from all Zimbabweans that we interacted with. It received unanimous reports that the country’s political climate has changed markedly since last November,” said Mrs Noone.

“The IRI-NDI delegation found notable improvements in the political and electoral preparations as compared to prior elections.”

She outlined several improvements that the new administration had embarked upon although the mission felt more needed to be done.

“The delegation received messages from Zimbabweans that the country’s political climate has markedly improved, with opposition parties already holding rallies around the country and citizens expressing their political views more freely. One sign of the improved political space was the ability of the MDC-Alliance to hold a June 5 2018 rally in central Harare and the decision by the police to deny a permit on the same day for a competing Zanu-PF rally to avert clashes,” she said while reading the mission’s statement.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dr Bam said Zimbabwe’s election preparedness was by far ahead that of South Africa.

“People from Sadc, I can assure you, are excited about the changes in this country because the changes that happen in all Sadc countries have implications for all of us in the continent. I must say that we are impressed and for those of us who run elections we are amazed with what has happened in these few months. In my country, for instance, the plan for elections takes us five years,” said Dr Bam.

“Related to that is the good news that there would be an increase (in the number of) polling stations, which makes it possible for (voters to spend less time in queues).”

She said there was need to build trust and confidence among authorities particularly those charged with running elec- tions.

“One of the hardest things for those of us who have been running elections is to be trusted by not only the voters but by the parties. Parties do not always like the electoral commission and the persons because you are the referee. When people are not winning the blame is always on the referee,” she said.

She commended Zimbabwe for inviting international observers such as the European Union and other Western countries.

“It is amazing for Zimbabwe to have observers. For a long time you did not like observers here. There are all kinds of reasons and I will not go into them but this time it is open for all. All doors are open. All that we are recommending is that the process is facilitated to make it easier and cheaper. We are recommending a simplification of the process,” she said.

Mr Dreier said IRI-NDI had collectively observed over 200 elections in more than 50 countries during the last 30 years.

“The mission’s core team of election analysts began to arrive on April 22 2018 and will continue to observe the electoral process including the collation and announcement of results,” he said.