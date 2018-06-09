ZIFA election fees set

Sports Reporter

ZIFA have announced the fees for this year’s elections, with candidates aspiring for the position of the president expected to part with $5 500. The ZIFA elections are already in motion, with nominations for the Premier Soccer League, Futsal, Beach Soccer and Women’s Football, which will culminate in the national elections on December 1, having already opened. The nominations opened on June 1 and will close on June 19.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association, in consultation with the ZIFA Electoral Committee, has set the nomination fees for all positions to be contested for in this year’s elections. All affiliates have been appraised of the development, and the electoral processes have already commenced, guided by the ZIFA constitution and the electoral code,” read a statement from ZIFA yesterday.

ZIFA vice-president contestants have to fork out $4 000 election fee, while the position of board member attracts a $3 000 fee.

National executive committee members have to pay an additional $200 to get their nomination forms. The election fee has also been set at $3 000 for aspiring candidates for the Premier Soccer League chairmanship, while the other executive members pay $200. For the women’s football chairperson’s post, aspiring candidates have to part with $500. The Premier Soccer League, women’s football, beach soccer and Futsal, will have their elections on July 15, after which area zones will have theirs on July 21-22.

Those eyeing offices at the grassroots will get the forms at $100, with the election fee set at $250. Provincial elections will be held on September 1, while regions will conduct theirs on October 14. New ZIFA leadership at national level will be chosen on December 1.