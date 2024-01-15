Two Zimbabweans test positive for cholera in SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa’s Limpopo Department of Health has recorded two new cases of cholera in Zimbabweans who just returned from the Christmas and New Year Holidays.

In a statement, the department said the patients were Zimbabwean men aged 43 and 27, who upon their return from the holidays presented themselves to Musina and Hellen Franz Hospitals in the Senwabarwana area respectively with cholera-like symptoms.

“They were immediately admitted and tested. Cholera is a highly infectious and potentially life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. The most common symptoms include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration,” said the Department in the statement.

“If left untreated, cholera can lead to severe complications and even death. Upon becoming aware of the suspected cases, immediate measures were taken to ensure the patients’ admission and treatment in accordance with established protocols.

“Our medical teams are closely monitoring their condition and providing the necessary medical care to facilitate their recovery. We would like to emphasise that cholera is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water. Therefore, it is crucial for individuals to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food”.

The department said it will give regular updates regarding the condition of the patients.