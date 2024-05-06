Youth must leverage on hi-tech, AI: VP Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, flanked by Skills Audit and Development Minister Paul Mavima (right) and Vision 2030 Movement chairperson Tapiwa Mavima at the Public, Private Sector Business Interface Dinner hosted by the movement in Bulawayo on Friday.

Blessings Chidakwa recently in BULAWAYO

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has challenged youths to fully exploit technology and artificial intelligence in their efforts to develop the nation towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Speaking during a Vision 2030 Movement public-private interface Business Dinner in Bulawayo last Friday, VP Mohadi challenged youths to be proactive in the development of the nation as the future belongs to them.

The interface was running under the theme, “Empowering skills for progressive business growth towards Vision 2030”.

“Youths must be aggressive in adapting and adjusting to global trends in areas of technology, artificial intelligence, skills development, and innovation so that they become big players in economic development and production lines,” said the Vice President.

VP Mohadi said strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, Government and young innovative minds will make the country achieve its target of attaining an empowered upper-middle-income status by 2030.

“Let me say that while we as the current crop of national leaders have a vision of propelling Zimbabwe to an empowered upper-middle-income status by year 2030 collaborations of this nature are paramount to make this happen. We need more engagements of this nature across the economic sector,” he said.

Vision 2030 Movement executive chairperson Mr Tapiwa Mavima said the collaboration of the public and private sectors should cascade to local levels, including rural areas in fulfilment of Government’s thrust of leaving no one and no place behind.

“Government and private players must not only focus on supporting innovators within the corridors of universities, but also look for those in communal areas and cities because globally innovators are not found only in formal set ups, some of them use unorthodox means,” he said.

Mr Mavima also called on the public-private sectors to consider supporting innovations by youth in their corporate social responsibility budgets and assist the country achieve its economic goals.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to support young people to actively play a key role in economic building,” he said.

“The business community led by the public and private sectors must play a key role in using part of their Social Corporate Responsibility budget to fund innovation ideas by youth so that they grow into big businesses that will contribute to the successful attainment of Vision2030.” Mr Mavima also said empowering young leaders in all sectors is essential for Zimbabwe’s journey towards achieving Vision 2030.

“By investing in their education, providing mentorship, facilitating entrepreneurship, encouraging political participation, and promoting collaboration, Zimbabwe can unlock the full potential of its youth.

“The energy, creativity, and determination of young leaders hold the key to driving sustainable economic growth, social development, and transformative change. Through their contributions, Zimbabwe can build a prosperous and inclusive future for all its citizens,” he said.

Vision 2030 Movement director of operations, monitoring, and evaluation Peter Matangi thanked President Mnangagwa and his leadership for allowing youths to contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Skills Audit and Development Minister Paul Mavima and Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu were among the top officials who graced the event.