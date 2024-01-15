Bosso part ways with Kutsanzira

Sports Reporter

GIANTS Highlanders have released one of their longest-serving players Rahman Kutsanzira as they streamline their squad ahead of the 2024 season.

Bosso revealed they were not renewing the contract of the veteran midfielder following its expiry on December 31, 2023.

“The Club would like to confirm that it will not be renewing Rahman Kutsanzira’s contract. This departure follows a two-year contract deal which he signed with the club in 2022. We wish the veteran midfielder the best in his future endeavours,” said a statement from Highlanders.

Kutsanzira (35), who had three stints with Bosso in a career spanning over a decade, is yet to reveal his plans.

Highlanders have also parted ways with the duo of Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire, who have since been unveiled at FC Platinum.

But defender Andrew “Tower” Mbeba has extended his stay at Bosso up to 2026 when the club celebrates the Centenary.