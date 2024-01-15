  • Today Mon, 15 Jan 2024

Bosso part ways with Kutsanzira

Bosso part ways with Kutsanzira Rahman Kutsanzira

Sports Reporter

GIANTS Highlanders have released one of their longest-serving players Rahman Kutsanzira as they streamline their squad ahead of the 2024 season.

Bosso revealed they were not renewing the contract of the veteran midfielder following its expiry on December 31, 2023.

“The Club would like to confirm that it will not be renewing Rahman Kutsanzira’s contract. This departure follows a two-year contract deal which he signed with the club in 2022. We wish the veteran midfielder the best in his future endeavours,” said a statement from Highlanders.

Kutsanzira (35), who had three stints with Bosso in a career spanning over a decade, is yet to reveal his plans.

Highlanders have also parted ways with the duo of Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire, who have since been unveiled at FC Platinum.

But defender Andrew “Tower” Mbeba has extended his stay at Bosso up to 2026 when the club celebrates the Centenary.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zim U’19 beat Ireland in warm-up Sport

    Zim U’19 beat Ireland in warm-up

    Sports Reporter THE Zimbabwe Under-19 team stepped up their preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory over Ireland Under-19s via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their first official warm-up match in Pretoria on Sunday. Ireland, batting first, made 217 for nine wickets in their 50 overs, their highest scorer […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey