Two-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run accident

Crime Reporter

A two-year-old girl was killed last week in a hit-and-run accident in Tynwald North, Harare while she was playing with her friends, as police continue to urge motorists to stop and render assistance if they are involved in accidents countrywide.

The incident comes as two men and a woman were also killed in similar but separate accidents over the weekend.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they launched a manhunt for the motorists involved.

“The ZRP is investigating a sad incident in which a two-year-old girl died after she was hit by a Toyota Regius vehicle, while playing with other kids on the driveway on May 17, 2023 in Tynwald North, Harare,” he said.

Police in Avondale, Harare are also appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist on May 18 along Lomagundi Road. The motorist did not stop after the accident.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, “The ZRP reiterates that motorists must stop, render first aid and report accidents to the Police. Police in Esigodini are also investigating another hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which an unknown woman aged approximately 30 died after being hit by an unidentified motorist on May 21, 2023 at the 64-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident.”

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-identified man died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist on Sunday along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Bradford School turnoff.

Anyone with information that might help in conducting investigations over the cases should contact any nearest police station.