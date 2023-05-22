The Consumer Protection Commission meets

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Consumer Protection Commission has gathered stakeholders in the Industry and Commerce sector to come up with regulations to strengthen the Consumer Protection Act.

The workshop comes at a time when the country is witnessing price hikes and runaway exchange rates.

Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission Dr Mthokozisi Nkosi said the Act is critical in regulating unfair business practices that previously had immunity.

He said the Act speaks to consumer rights which businesses are duty-bound to uphold.

“It’s an exciting time for us at the commission as we seek the most effective ways of protecting our vulnerable consumers,” he said.

“We need teeth to bite. We have waited long for this overdue moment to arrive because we are living in a jungle, a time of many changes characterised by chaos and unpredictability where the consumer is consistently the prey of choice.”

The workshop will develop regulations that will cover the procedures for handling complaints and accreditation of Consumer Protection Advocacy bodies.

Also, regulations will cover the determination and collection of levies and establishment of fines for breach of the Act as well as differentiation between large-small scale retailers or manufacturers in determining the fine level.