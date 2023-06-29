Two found guilty of murdering Tapiwa Makore

Murder suspect Tafadzwa Shamba (40) demonstrates how he killed seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore during an inspection in loco at Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murehwa in this file photo. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Chief Court Reporter

TWO prime suspects in the ritual murder of Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore jnr, three years ago, have been found guilty of killing the innocent boy, in case of ritual murder.

Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Snr, were placed on their defence in October last year after the court found there was overwhelming evidence linking them with the murder.

The other two Moud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore were acquitted at the close of the State case after the prosecution withdrew the charges against them for lack of incriminating evidence, but the other two were put on their defence.

A judgment delivered today by Justice Munamato Mutevedzi found Shamba guilty of murdering the boy while Makore Snr was convicted of as an accomplice to the murder of the boy.

Tapiwa was killed in a suspected case of ritual murder, allegedly by Tafadzwa Shamba and uncle Tapiwa Makore Snr on September 17, 2020 in Nyamutumbu village, Murewa.

According to Shamba’s confession, the boy was drugged, killed and mutilated so that they could sell his body parts to a witch doctor for US$1 500.

The family faced continued grief after enduring over six months without laying his body to rest since they wanted to delay burial until the boy’s head was found. The head was never found, resulting in the burial of the headless torso.