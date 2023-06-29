Seke family loses over US$1 100 cash and property to robbers

Crime Reporter

SEVEN armed robbers raided a house in Mayambara, Seke and attacked three people before robbing them of more than US$1 100 cash, various electrical gadgets and property early yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2am and no arrests have been made.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chitungwiza are investigating a case of robbery in which seven unidentified male suspects broke into a house which had three occupants in Mayambara, Seke on June 28, 2023 at around 0200 hours.

“The suspects attacked the victims before stealing US$1 150 cash, a 32-Inch Samsung television set, 24 volts lithium solar battery, 3kv inverter, welding machine, a Samsung A32 cellphone, a Itel P36 cellphone, two Nokia cellphones, an HP core i7 Laptop, a grinding machine and a satchel containing the victim’s driver’s licence and passport,” he said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that might assist them with investigations to contact any nearest police station.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide with criminals targeting families and business premises during the night.

Some of the suspects involved in such cases were arrested while others are still at large.

Police have also been urging the public to avoid keeping large amounts of cash in their homes and business premises as they were likely to fall prey to criminals.