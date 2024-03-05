  • Today Tue, 05 Mar 2024

Tshabangu now a Senator

Mr Sengezo Tshabangu

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

CCC interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu and 13 other members were today sworn in as legislators in both the National Assembly and Senate replacing those that were recalled by the party.

The 13 filled the vacant CCC seats in the Senate and the National Assembly assigned for women and youth quota and the party list seats in the Senate after the incumbent were recalled by their party.

Senators who took oath were Tshabangu, Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Philu, Linda Sibanda, Colleta Ndlovu, Sam Chapfudza, Maxwell Mdhluri, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mumpande.

In the National Assembly those that took oath were Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube, Sibongile Maphosa and Sikhuphukile Dube.

