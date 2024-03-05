  • Today Tue, 05 Mar 2024

Three Buhera family members found dead

Three Buhera family members found dead National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident happened on Monday.

Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into a case in which three family members were found dead in a well on February 29, this year.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the cause of death was still not known.

The three have been identified as Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5).

“ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred in Muchefa Village, Buhera on February 29, 2024, in which Trainer Chibanda aged 46, Palessa Muchefa aged 11 and Tirivashe Muchefa aged five were found dead and floating in a well. The cause of death is yet to be established. Investigations are in progress,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Women miners lead the way in land reclam... National

    Women miners lead the way in land reclam...

    Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau AN avocado plantation pilot project whose aim seeks to address land degradation by reclaiming mined areas was yesterday launched at a mine close to Banket in the Zvimba district. The one-hectare project with 750 plants, is the brainchild of the Zimbabwe Association of Women in Mining Associations (ZAWIMA), which also […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey