Three Buhera family members found dead

Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into a case in which three family members were found dead in a well on February 29, this year.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the cause of death was still not known.

The three have been identified as Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5).

“ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred in Muchefa Village, Buhera on February 29, 2024, in which Trainer Chibanda aged 46, Palessa Muchefa aged 11 and Tirivashe Muchefa aged five were found dead and floating in a well. The cause of death is yet to be established. Investigations are in progress,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.